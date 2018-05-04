LOCAL ELECTION: Labour holds St Helens

Labour held St Helens in last night’s local election - but the Greens also recorded impressive performances across the borough.

The party finished as runners-up in Haydock, where they helped orchestrate a campaign against the controversial Florida Farm development.

Labour’s Martin Bond scored 1,147, with Green candidate Amy Deluce’s taking 952.

Across the borough Labour won 13 wards, while the Liberal Democrats and the Conservative took one ward each.

Independent James Tasker was the overwhelming winner in Rainhill, winning almost twice the number of votes as his nearest rival, Labour’s Stephen Glover.

In Thatto Heath, sitting councillor Richard McCauley, who was sacked from the cabinet last year following an attempted coup against then-council leader Barrie Grundewald, won the seat comfortably.

Elsewhere, veteran local politicians and husband and wife team Wally and Nancy Ashcroft’s return to the political fray did not have a happy ending, with both finishing as runners-up in the Earlestown and Billinge wards, respectively.

The West Midlands branch of the Green party were among the first to congratulate their colleagues in Haydock, tweeting: “Respect to our colleagues in #Haydock. What a storming result.”

Thatto Heath’s Labour branch congratuated returning councillor, Richard McCauley, posting: “The air is crisp and we’ve got a skip in our step as @SocialistSaint has been re-elected to represent Thatto Heath! #bedtime #Congratulations.”