Library to host fourth Harry Potter night

Haydock Library is set to hold its fourth annual Harry Potter Book Night.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 1.

As before, St Helens Library Service will host an unforgettable evening of fun for all the family to enjoy at Haydock Library, this time themed around the Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

All young wizards, witches and muggles will enter the library through Platform 9 ¾ before being sorted into their Hogwarts Houses by the library’s own Sorting Hat.

Will it choose Slytherin or Gryffindor for you?

Children will then be treated to an evening of crafts, games and activities which will include Quidditch and Harry Potter bingo – and even get the opportunity to make their very own pet Bowtruckle.

Don’t forget to make a special visit to the ‘magical menagerie’ where all manner of fantastic beasts will be on display courtesy of local company, Dylan’s Reptiles.

St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure Services and Libraries, Councillor Sue Murphy, said: “Harry Potter Book Night events run by our library service have gone from strength-to- strength each year, and I’m delighted that we will be taking part once again.

“For over 20 years, Harry Potter has been capturing the imaginations of children, young people and adults alike, and the attendances of previous events speaks volumes.

“So, what are you waiting for? Come along to Haydock Library and experience an evening of free, creative fun.”

Fancy dress is encouraged but not required, and there will be a prize for the best costume.

The magic will get underway at 4.30pm and finish at 6.30pm.

It is a free event, open to all ages but under-8s must be accompanied by an adult.

Just knock on the door and use the unlocking charm ‘Alohomora’ to enter.