Learner pool at Parr fitness centre closed due to safety concerns

The learner pool at Parr Swimming and Fitness Centre has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns.



The main pool has been closed for several weeks due to a faulty pool ceiling, and following the results of a surveyor’s inspection, the council has had no option but to close the learner pool too until further specialist surveys are completed.

In the meantime, members of the public wanting to use public swimming pool facilities in the borough can do so by visiting Queens Park Health & Fitness, and the recently upgraded Newton-le-Willows Health and Fitness.

Customers attending public swimming lessons at Parr will be offered lessons at the other two pools and the council is working with the swimming clubs based at the centre to find them space.