Lancashire is in the slow lane for broadband speeds, but here is how you can do something about it

A new report claims the county is in the slow lane when it comes to broadband speeds.

The data shows that Lancashire as a region has an average download speed of 40.9Mbps, compared to England’s total average download speed, according to Ofcom, is 43.6Mbps.

The report, from broadbandchoices.co.uk. says that Lancashire is only 13th in the list of broadband speeds, with the best performing counties for average broadband speed being Hertfordshire, Nottinghamshire and Surrey.

Mark Pocock, home comms expert at broadbandchoices.co.uk said: “Whilst the research gives a broad stroke picture of the UK, a lot of consumers are still in the dark when it comes to the actual service and speed they will personally receive until after they have signed up for a deal. Broadbandchoices has been lobbying for some time to inform consumer purchasing, using things like the postcode checker tool, to ensure that in the face of different reports about performance they will get a clear and honest picture of the position their home or business is in.

The chancellor has previously likened broadband to the modern equivalent of what roads were in the 20th century, calling it the ‘network infrastructure that will make this country work’ and this is not hyperbole. Access to technology is a staple requirement and reliance on high-quality connectivity will only increase. There was good news in the Autumn statement that there will be a £200 million investment into superfast broadband that will start by targeting some of the most poorly served areas in the county including the borderlands and the Welsh Valleys, will have a massive impact on those communities.

Whilst this is positive, we need to continue to keep the pressure on for this to be prioritised by councils and decisions makers to put a real focus connectivity in order to protect the productivity of the UK workforce. We analysed almost four hundred UK council websites and Ofcom performance statistics, and there was evidence that many councils have missed their own targets and deadlines for improving broadband connectivity in their areas. Whilst there are slow improvements to the overall infrastructure, there are big improvements households can make to have a significant impact on their speeds now by knowing what they can have and shopping around for the best service.”

Not every house or business will be able to receive high speeds, so broadbandchoices.co.uk recommend using a postcode checker to see what you can get at specific properties.

You can find one at https://www.broadbandchoices.co.uk/tools/speed-test