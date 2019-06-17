Knowsley Safari Park offering St Helens schools workshops on the problems with plastic

Knowsley Safari Park is inviting St Helens schools to help them fight the war on plastic.



The leading animal tourist attraction is offering free workshops to teach pupils about how plastic gets into the oceans and the damage it does to marine wildlife.

Schools taking part in the roadshow will also be invited to join in beach cleans across Merseyside where volunteers from Knowsley Safari Park and members of the public will be clearing up coastal waste.

The workshops feature practical classroom activities including a CSI style investigation examining how plastic has killed a giant turtle, a ‘who lives here’ activity focused on identifying species that live in coastal habitats and a ‘how we can help’ session looking at ways to reduce plastic usage and pollution.

The roadshow will be delivered by experienced members of Knowsley Safari’s learning and discovery team, which has helped over 25,000 school children learn about wildlife and conservation during the past 12 months.

Workshops will take place during mid-September to coincide with the Marine Conservation Society’s ‘Great British Beach Clean’, which runs for four days in mid-September.

Knowsley Safari is encouraging schools to sign-up now for its roadshow, ahead of the break for the summer holidays.

Nikki Mallott, head of the learning and discovery team at Knowsley Safari, said: “TV programmes like Blue Planet and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s new War on Waste are helping drive huge interest in plastic pollution. Our roadshow will help further encourage this interest in classrooms and spark curiosity among children about how they can improve sustainability and conservation.

“All of the sessions have been designed to be hands-on, using a series of props to make them interactive and engaging.”

Knowsley Safari’s team will be taking part in beach cleans from Sunday September 15 to Tuesday September 17, with the roadshow workshops being delivered in schools from Monday September 23 to Friday September 27.

Workshops are designed for primary schools, lasting for one hour and suitable for classes of up to 30 children. Schools can book one session or multiple workshops for different classes.

Schools interested in booking workshops can email learning@knowsley.com