Forget the usual flowers and chocolates - mums can enjoy a truly wild day out this Mother's Day!



Knowsley Safari Park is offering free entry to mothers on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 when accompanied by a paying child.

Camels at Knowsley Safari Park

Families can search for tigers on the Amur Tiger Trail, say hello to giraffes or hop on the baboon bus for a guided tour around the 550-acre safari drive.