Join council’s rangers for a nature walk

Residents are invited to pack their binoculars and join St Helens Council’s Ranger Service on a winter bird watching walk around Taylor Park next weekend.

During this event, the Ranger will point out the different variety of water birds that are often found in the area during this time of year, as well as the many woodland birds that are usually very approachable as they are used to lots of people.

Anyone interested in attending this event, which takes place on Sunday 4 February, are asked to meet at the main Grosvenor Road car park at 10am.

Stout footwear and warm, waterproof clothing is advised, and the Rangers kindly request that dogs are left at home.

For more information, call the Rangers on 01744 677 772.