Johnny Vegas makes surprise live appearance at St Helens panto

Audience members at a performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at St Helens Theatre Royal got an extra special Christmas present when comedian Johnny Vegas walked on stage.

The Benidorm and Still Open All Hours actor has been playing the role of the Magic Mirror during this year’s festive production, but appearing via pre-recorded video projection each night. However, the star surprised the cast and the audience by making a very special live appearance.

During last night’s second act, it was made seem to appear that there was a technical problem with Johnny’s projection, with an announcement made that the performance would resume shortly.

The packed-out auditorium erupted with cheers and applause when realising that the voiceover they heard from the projector, was in fact coming live from backstage with Johnny then emerging from the wings.

He then performed the remaining mirror scenes live.

Johnny said: “What a great night! It has been cracking being home and on the Theatre Royal stage, I’m so glad I was able to get here for a live show.

“The cast have all been brilliant, it really is a superb production. Thanks for having me St Helens! Now if you haven’ seen it yet – what are you waiting for, get your tickets booked!”

Chantelle Nolan, theatre manager, added: “We got the call from Johnny last week that he was able to come and make a live appearance and we were absolutely thrilled.

“Only a few people knew, and it has been so hard trying to keep it a secret. The audience were ecstatic when they realised he was there in person, it was a fantastic show.”

Snow White, which also stars Wild at Heart and Coronation Street’s Lucy-Jo Hudson, tells the story of the beautiful, kind-hearted girl and the jealous queen who will do anything to be named the fairest in the land.

It will be entertaining audiences right across the holiday season until Sunday, January 14, after producers announced earlier this month they were extending the show’s run due to such overwhelming demand – with an additional five shows now on sale.

With a fantastic 3-D interactive scene, real life dwarfs, magic mirrors, wicked queens and poisoned apples aplenty, audiences can expect all the usual fun and slapstick comedy capers all Regal Entertainments’ pantos are known for.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is open now until Sunday, January 14.