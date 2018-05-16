Johnny Vegas and wife announce separation

St Helens comedian Johnny Vegas and his wife Maia Dunphy have announced their separation.

The Thatto Heath funnyman and Irish journalist and broadcaster Maia have been married for seven years.

They have a two-year-old together, Tom Laurence.

Maia announced the separation on Twitter in a tweet which Johnny later shared.

She wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we want to let you know that we separated some time ago last year.

“We are telling people now because speculation is unhelpful at best, and dangerous at worst.

“As we think is obvious, we continue to fully support each other; there is no acrimony, no story and no one else involved.

“We have never played out our relationship publicly, so we don’t feel it’s too much to ask for privacy now.

“We also ask people to be mindful that there are two children involved, and their welfare is our main concern now. Thank you. X.”