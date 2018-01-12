Johnny’s pride in wife’s dance show success

St Helens funnyman Johnny Vegas has spoken of his pride in wife Maia Dunphy after she won a place on a Strictly Come Dancing-style TV show.

Johnny and Maia have been married for six year and have a two-year-old son, Tom.

And the Thatto Heath native was seen cheering on 42-year-old Maia when she made her first apperance on Dancing In The Stars on Irish television on Saturday night.

Johnny, 47, said: “Of course we’re all incredibly proud of Maia, it’s such a tough training regime and she danced brilliantly on Saturday (in the group dance).

“I can’t tell you how much effort has gone into rehearsals, and the nerves for the both dancers and spectators on the live shows is just immense.

“It’s one of those things that really does take over pretty much everything - add to that the fact that there’s child care issues to juggle both in Dublin and back here in the UK.

“I just don’t know where Maia finds the energy - but she always gives things her all.”