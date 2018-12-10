Jingle bells to stop thieves going all the way this Christmas time

With Christmas just around the corner, shoppers will start to visit shopping centres and supermarkets in droves which can often be an ideal opportunity for thieves to strike.



With this in mind, St Helens Council’s Safer Communities Team is committed to protecting the safety of residents when out and about over the festive period, by offering free purse bells and cables to stop Christmas coming early for pickpockets.

The purse bells and cables, which can be attached to personal belonging such as purses, wallets and handbags, will be available to collect from Wesley House from Monday 3 December and are particularly useful for elderly and vulnerable people.



St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for community safety, Councillor Anthony Burns, said:



“Christmas is such a busy time of year when, during the run up to the big day, we seem to have a million and one things on our minds when out shopping for presents or food which can lead up a brief drop in concentrating on our own safety.



“In just a short space of time, pickpockets can have off with valuable possessions without us even knowing which could turn the most magical time of the year into a nightmare.



“By taking up the offer of these free bells and cables, you’re drastically reducing your chances of falling victim to crime, allowing for a safe and happy Christmas shopping experience."



For more information on public safety, including tips and advice – visit: www.safersthelens.org.uk/pages/personal-safety/