Jack’s in St Helens appealing for local charities to apply for cash donation

Jack’s supermarket, part of the Tesco family, is appealing for charities in St Helens to apply to be part of its Jack’s Supports scheme for the chance to receive a cash donation.



Four good causes are shortlisted by Jack’s and given £250 towards their fund-raising efforts.

Shoppers then have the chance to vote for their favourite charity in-store, with the charity earning the highest number of votes receiving an additional £500.

The initiative was set up to donate proceeds from the sale of carrier bags to local good causes voted for by its customers.

Good causes that have benefitted from the scheme recently include St Helens Carers’ Centre, Momo’s Cafe, Mencap and St Helens Concert Band.

To be considered for the next round of Jack’s Supports funding you can apply by visiting https://jackssupports.org.uk/ - the deadline for nominations is Friday, February 14, 2020.

Karl Van Der Laan, store manager at Jack’s St Helens said: “We launched Jack’s Supports to give something back to the local communities that have supported us since our launch.

"Each of the charities involved in the scheme do fantastic work in the local area, and we’re delighted that we are in a position to be able to offer our support.”

Voting is currently open in store for the following charities:

Clair’s Parents Meeting Parents ADHD Support - Supports families with a child or young person who has ADHD.

Horse Riding for the Disabled East Liverpool - St Helens based Horse Riding Therapy centre for children and adults suffering with illness or disabilities.

Portico Vine JARLFC - Brings young children together to play the key sport in our area, giving them opportunities to keep fit and make new friends.

Vees Place - provides opportunities for people experiencing multiple hardships due to mental health issues, poverty and isolation.

As with the previous round, each participant has been given a £250 donation, and the charity with the most votes at the end of February will receive an additional £500.

To vote for the charity you think deserves the funding simply visit the Jack’s supermarket on Four Acre Lane, and select your favourite using the Jack’s Supports podium at the front of the store.