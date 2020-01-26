Investigation underway following man's 'unexplained' death in St Helens

Merseyside Police have launched an enquiries are underway following the death of a man in St Helens today, Sunday January 24.



Emergency services were called to Queens Park Recreation Centre, Boundary Road, just before 8am to reports of concern for the safety of a man.



Police and paramedics attended and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.



Enquiries are ongoing to formally identify the man and inform his next of kin.



Although the death is not thought to be suspicious at this time it is being treated as unexplained.



A post-mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

