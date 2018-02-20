Inquest opened into rugby fan’s death

An inquest has opened into the death of a rugby league fan from Newton-le-Willows who died in a crash on the way home from a game.

Gerald Seddon, 64, suffered fatal injuries in the collision which happened at around 4.55pm on Sunday, February 4.

The inquiry into his death opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court on Wednesday.

On the day of the crash, Mr Seddon had been driving his Mini along St Helens Road towards Atherleigh Way when it was involved in a collision with the BMW that had been travelling east along St Helens Road.

Mr Seddon was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passengers - a 32-year-old man and 41-year-old man were taken to hospital but are both now recovering at home.

The group was returning home after a Leigh Centurions game at the sports village when the crash happened. The BMW driver also received minor injuries in the crash but remained at the scene to speak with police. No arrests have been made.

Gerald’s family said: “Gerald was a lifelong Leigh Centurions supporter and lived for Northern Soul weekends. We are just shocked and numb and coming to terms with what has happened.”

Dozens more tributes have poured in for the loyal Leyther, from rugby fans across the country as well as international rugby league teams.

Pam Hall, from Widnes, said: “RIP Ged.

“He was a lovely man who we had lots of fun banter with over the rugby - thoughts are with all the family.”

PC Seamus Toal from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “My thoughts continue for be with Gerald’s family at this devastating time.

“Gerald had been at the Leigh Centurions match and was on his way home when the collision happened.

“We are still appealing for anyone who saw the collision to get in touch, particularly if you have dash-cam footage.”