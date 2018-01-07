Inquest opened into death of Haydock man found in canal

A coroner has opened an inquest into the death of a Haydock man who was found dead in a canal.

The body of Colin Taylor, 56, of Chestnut Avenue, was discovered in the water at St Helens Canal near to

Blackbrook Road at around 9am on Saturday, December 16.

At the time, police said Mr Taylor’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

His inquest was opened and adjourned by coroner Christopher Sumner at a short hearing held earlier this week at St Helens Town Hall.

A full inquest is expected to be held later this year.