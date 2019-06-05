How to get a free gin and tonic in St Helens this weekend using just an orange

The countdown to World Gin Day is on, and one Rainford pub is celebrating by giving away free gin and tonics - all you need to do is bring an orange.



The Gerard Arms Greene King pub on Dentons Green Lane has partnered with Beefeater Gin to offer a free Beefeater Blood Orange or Beefeater Pink Strawberry Gin, served with a Schweppes tonic, for guests who bring an orange to the pub.

All they need to do is show a team member at the bar to claim their ‘fruitful’ reward.

Mark Hayes, general manager at the Gerard Arms, said: “Everyone loves a freebie and World Gin Day is the perfect time to treat our locals with a refreshing summer drink.

“Our giveaway for World Gin Day is just one of the exciting activities happening at our pub this summer for Greene King’s Great British Summer Social, which will see more than 1,500 events happening at pubs nationwide.

“We can’t wait to welcome our locals in for a free G&T this weekend and to experience the events at our pub throughout our Great British Summer Social – let the celebrations ‘be-gin’!”

To redeem the offer, guests will have to visit the Gerard Arms pub on Saturday, June 8 and give an orange to a team member at the bar to receive a free 25ml measure of Beefeater Blood Orange or Beefeater Pink Strawberry Gin, served with a Schweppes tonic .

There is one drink permitted per person and guests will need to be quick to get hold of one, as there is only a limited number up for grabs. Promotion not available in Scotland. For full terms and conditions, and to find your nearest participating pub, visit https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/world-gin-day/.

The Gerard Arms is owned and managed by Greene King. To find out more about the Great British Summer Social and for a list of local events, visithttps://summer.greeneking.co.uk/.