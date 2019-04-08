How St Helens residents can trace their family history

Are you interested in tracing your family tree or want to discover more about the history of St Helens?



Then why not visit St Helens Archive based within the Gamble Building.



With recently extended opening times, there are now more opportunities than ever to visit the archive to conduct research and consult some of the borough’s most unique records.



To book an appointment please contact the archive via email at LHA@sthelens.gov.uk or call 01744 671748.



A number of popular archive resources are also available to view during normal library opening hours at Eccleston and Newton-le-Willows libraries - including, newspapers, electoral registers and historic maps of the borough.



Libraries in St Helens offer customers free access to 'Find my Past and Ancestry' websites. You need to be a library member in order to access the services free of charge.

The times to book an appointment to visit St Helens Archives are:



Monday: 10.00am – 13.00pm & 2.00pm – 4.00pm

Tuesday: 10.00am – 13.00pm

Wednesday: 10.00am – 13.00pm

Thursday: 10.00am – 13.00pm & 2.00pm – 4.00pm