Hopes of North West windfall from Javid budget

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has implied that the North West will be a major beneficiary of his first Budget in the spring.



Sajid Javid said his announcement - now known to be made on March 11 - will “set out ambitious plans to unleash Britain’s potential, level up across the UK and usher in a decade of renewal.”

There has been much talk that the new Conservative government would do more funding favours for the North of England than it has before as a reward for all the blue collar workers and traditional Labour supporters who backed them in last month’s general election.

Mr Javid said: “People across the country have told us that they want change. We have listened and will deliver.

"Since 2015 we have cut taxes for 3.3 million people in the North West, we have delivered 43,000 affordable homes in a decade, and last year we recruited 900 new police officers in the region.

“But we need to do more to level up. With this Budget we will unleash Britain’s potential – uniting our great country, opening a new chapter for our economy and ushering in a decade of renewal.”

The Chancelloryesterday provided an economic update to Cabinet colleagues before updating Parliament during Treasury oral questions.

At the Budget, the Chancellor said he will prioritise the environment, and build on recent announcements to boost spending on public services and tackle the cost of living.

These include investing in new hospitals, training thousands of new police officers, funding vocational education and boosting the National Living Wage.