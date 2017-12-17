Hope Centre secured cashing funding grant

The Hope Centre, a St Helens based charity, has received funding totalling £6,858 from the Coalfields Community Investment Programme delivered by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

The funding will contribute towards the organisations Breathe Project, a programme targeting those with mild or moderate mental health issues.

The Breathe Project aims to address the self-esteem, confidence and assertiveness of service users by providing support in a non-judgemental, welcoming environment.

In addition, the programme also aims to increase the employability of its participants.

Those who successfully complete the course will be accredited with a level 1 qualification and will have skills based on the cognitive behavioural therapy techniques they learn along with the knowledge required to move forward and make positive decisions that will have a lasting impact on their lives.

Angela Metcalfe, Project Director, believes the Breathe Programme will have a positive impact on the wider community.

She comments: “Courses like Breathe give people the support they need to take a step back and to recognise the contribution that they can make, which in turn impacts on those around them.

“The course enables those who have mental health problems to realise their potential which will make a huge difference to their day to day lives.”

Andy Lock, Head of Operations (England) for the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, comments: “This funding will ensure that The Hope Centre are able to support even more residents from St Helens and to encourage them to address the mental health issues they may have.

It is support like this that makes all the difference to these people who are often some of the most isolated in the community.”

As well as the Breathe course, the funding secured will also be used to finance sessional trainer costs, Gateway advisor learner appointments, volunteer expenses, training costs and general expenses.

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust will also supply The Hope Centre with practical support, ensuring the funding is utilised to its full potential.

Delivered by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, the Coalfields Community Investment Programme supports organisations and programmes of activity that meet with three key criteria; to address skills, employment or health.

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust was established in 1999. Since that time more than 2m people have benefited from support delivered by the organisation.

Over 25,500 people have been supported into work, more than 5,500 jobs have been created or safeguarded, 1.3m people have received the necessary support to help improve their skills and gain qualifications and over 250,000 people have participated in activities that have improve their health.

For further details about the Coalfields Regeneration Trusts, visit: www.coalfields-regen.org.uk