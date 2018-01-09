HoneyRose Foundation launches campaign to secure its future

An award-winning St Helens charity has started a campaign to buy the building which houses their headquarters.

The HoneyRose Foundation has been based in Radian House on Cotham Street for a number of years.

However, the charity’s founder and chief executive, Lynn Duffy, fears the property could be sold to developers.

She has now lauched a JustGiving campaign, aiming to raise £300,000 to purchase the site.

She said: “Our building is a potential target for developers to purchase as part of a proposed redevelopment plan for St Helens town centre.

“The only way to prevent this is for us to purchase the building, which we currently lease, and secure the charities future for years to come.

“This campaign’s aim is to raise the £300,000 needed to purchase the building by asking everyone to donate just £1.

“Many families have relied on us at a time where no one else could help. Many individuals called out to us when no one else would listen.

“Our closure would mean that these people once again are left helpless and unable to create all important memories for their loved ones.

“This campaign will guarantee that we are able to continue to make those dreams come true for people who sadly have little time left.

“It also means that we are able to continue to give long lasting memories to children, grandchildren and friends.”

The campaign has so far raised just under £4,000.