Hockey sticks at the ready for St Helens youngsters

More than 100 children from across St Helens will take part in a junior hockey event ahead of the Women's World Cup.



England Hockey has asked a few select hockey clubs across the country to hold events ahead of the competition, with Prescot Hockey Club among those chosen.

The club has been based at Sutton Leisure Centre for five seasons and grown to more than 140 members, running several junior and senior teams.

The ladies' threes - all under 18 - recently won promotion in their first season, making that nine promotions for the club since moving to Sutton.

The special event will be held on Thursday, May 24 at Sutton Leisure and will be officially opened by the Mayor of St Helens, Coun Pat Ireland, at 1pm.

Teams from six schools - Cowley, DeLa Salle, Hope, Rainford, Rainhill and St Cuthbert's - will compete in their own hockey world cup.

Each school team will become a country and there will be group games, knock-outs and a final to replicate the real competition.

More than 100 pupils will take part, many playing competitive hockey for the first time, but there will also be some Prescot juniors from local schools competing.

Prescot Hockey Club is looking to build on its success by growing the club to at least four ladies' teams and three men's teams. New players of any ability are always welcome.