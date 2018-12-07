History of town will go on display

The history of St Helens is being brought to life through a very special show.



The Greatest St Helens Show fuses music, dance and storytelling to celebrate the borough’s movers and shakers that have made the town great.

Taking place in three libraries across the borough on Thursday 13 December, the Greatest St Helens Show has a contemporary edge, rooted in the history of the town, and mixes fact with a smattering of artistic licence.

Councillor Anthony Burns, portfolio holder for libraries, said: “St Helens is steeped in such a rich history and this show is all about shining a light on influential figures, such as the likes of Sir Thomas Beecham, who have contributed in making sure our borough is known the world over.

“This year, as part of our 150th anniversary as a municipal borough, we have been celebrating all things St Helens through special events.

“As the curtain falls on our anniversary year, this show is an opportunity for residents to show off a bit of local pride as the stars of St Helens’ 150-year history are brought to life before your very eyes. Go and see it while you can.”

Ian Greenall, Programme Leader for the FdA Theatre and Performance degree at University Centre St Helens said: “The performances are programmed alongside professional work as part of the Arts in Libraries programme. We are especially proud this year to make a performance which marks the end of the town’s 150 year celebrations. The work mixes spoken word with movement and singing and is built from extensive research, mixed with a smattering of artistic license.”

The Greatest St Helens Show will be performed at Newton-le-Willows Library at 12:00pm; Rainford Library at 3:00pm; and Haydock Library at 7:00pm.

To accommodate people who are deaf or have hearing impairments, the show will have integrated British Sign Language built in to the performance.

While this event is free to attend, booking is advised and can be done online at www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk – where you can find the full line-up of amazing Cultural Hubs events – or call into any St Helens Library to reserve your place.

Alternatively, call 01744 677446 to book and find out more.