History celebrated at Elizabethan Fayre

Residents, school children and visitors celebrated Prescot’s special history at this year’s Elizabethan Fayre.



A traditional parade launched the festivities as the town centre played host to medieval music, dance, arts and crafts in a recreation of its famous Tudor fayres.

Local schools supported the event with pupils taking part in the parade, school choirs performing in the parish church and children’s work on display.

Visitors tried their hand at many free traditional crafts including, traditional pinch pot making, friendship bracelet making and wood turning as well as heritage trade skills including stonemasonry and joinery.

There were traditional greenwood crafts demonstrations of the shave horse and draw knife and bodging on a pole lathe which visitors could also try out.

Fayre goers saw birds of prey demonstrations and circus skill performances and there were performances by Mucky Mountains Morris dancers.

Shakespeare North had a dedicated space at the fayre and historic timber craftsmen McCurdy and Co, who will be building the replica auditorium at the new playhouse, constructed a model at the fayre which visitors could help build.