High school's twist on Oliver!

Rainford High’s production of Oliver! left the audience wanting more following four incredible performances of the school’s version of the hit musical.



Taking to the stage was a cast and live band of 60 students, as well as a further 10 fulfilling technical roles.

Bill Sykes and Fagin

Students from years seven to 13 had been working on the production since September, which included many late night and weekend rehearsals.

Sharing the starring role of Oliver Twist were Isabel in Year 7 and Isaac in Year 8, Freya in Year 9 took on the role of the Artful Dodger, whilst Year 11 student Abbie and Millie in Year 12 shared the role of Nancy. Tony in Year 12 played the evil Bill Sykes and Jamie, also in Year 12, transformed into Fagin.

The show was performed to over 700 people across four nights in Rainford High’s very own auditorium.

Gill Bocker, Head of Performing Arts at Rainford High, said: “The students had worked so hard in the run up to the production and each night, the performances they delivered, were exceptional!

“We are always keen to build upon the success of the previous year’s show and our students did just that. We’d like to thank each and every one of them for their dedication over the past seven months – they should very proud of themselves.”

