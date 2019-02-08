High school football team flies the flag for St Helens on national stage

Rainhill High School continues to fly the flag for St Helens on the national stage following yesterday’s Boys Under 16s exciting 5-4 home defeat of Liverpool’s Cardinal Heenan school in the Premier League Schools’ Cup.
More than 500 schools entered the English Schools Football Association’s prestigious knock-out competition. Rainhill booked their place in the last eight thanks to goals from Sean McGurk (2), George Turner (2) and Beck Halliwell Booth.
In the quarter-finals Rainhill will entertain Lincolnshire’s Priory Ruskin Academy, having already defeated several opponents from across the North West.
Team coach Yacine Rachi said: "To get this far in such a prestigious tournament is a fantastic achievement - the best in the school’s history. But for me the hard work starts now.
“We all want to go further in the competition and know we face a really tough test against Priory Ruskin. Our performances have been getting better and better as the rounds have progressed, so hopefully the best is yet to come.
“Beating such a good side like Heenan is a massive confidence boost for the lads so hopefully they start to believe, like I do, we can continue to progress in the competition.”
Rainhill will host Priory Ruskin on Wednesday 13 February, kick off 3.30pm.