HGV driver killed in M6 smash was just 37

The victim of the fatal road traffic collision has been confirmed as a 37-year-old man.



His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer. He was from the Manchester area.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident close to junction 26 on the northbound carriageway involving three HGVs yesterday (Wednesday).

North West Motorway Police were called to the scene at Orrell near to Wigan at around 7.50am.

Drivers were trapped behind the incident for over four hours while emergency services cleared the motorway and carried out an investigation.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information which could assist the investigation to contact MSOC Roads Policing Officers on 0151 777 5747 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.