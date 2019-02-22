Here's how someone from Lancashire could win their own jet plane for a weekend

Holiday firm Jet2 is giving away its newest aircraft to one lucky person to take 99 friends on holiday.

TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal will join the trip of a lifetime which has been arranged to celebrate Jet2 taking delivery of its 100th aircraft.

TV presenterRylan Clark-Neal will join the trip of a lifetime

The VIP group will jet off from one of the company’s nine UK bases on April 26 and head to the 4-star Melia Calvia Beach in Majorca for the weekend.

To be in with a chance of winning, Jet2holidays is calling on party-goers to get creative and choose their own party themes for the getaway.

A spokesman explained: "Whether it’s all the glitter and Unicorns you can imagine or rewinding back the years to flares and crazy hair, Jet2holidays will help build the winning party idea into a fun-filled, unforgettable experience! So whether it’s a birthday, a wedding, a special anniversary, or a group trip, the Party Plane competition offers a chance to create a unique weekend abroad that will never be forgotten."

When entering, you can name the aircraft, create your own music soundtrack and even select the dress-code. The Jet2holidays team also wants to hear about what theme you would like and why you deserve to win.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “It’s not every day we give away one of our fleet of 100 aircraft, so the Jet2holidays Party Plane really is a money can’t buy prize. We cannot wait to give one lucky winner the trip of a lifetime with their friends and family, flying to Majorca on our 100th aircraft.

"The sky really is the limit when it comes to ideas for the party plane and we are looking forward to seeing some creative and crazy suggestions. We expect a huge response to the competition, so we urge people to get their entries in quick to be in with a chance of winning this unforgettable experience.”

X Factor star Rylan Clark-Neal said: “I am so excited to be taking to the skies with Jet2holidays for the trip of a lifetime. I can’t wait to get on board and join the lucky winner and their friends and family for a weekend of celebrating in sunny Majorca. It’s going to be an unforgettable trip.”

To enter, or for details on the competition, please visit: partyplane.jet2holidays.com. The deadline for entries is Wednesday March 20, 2019.