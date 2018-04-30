‘Healthy’ volunteers honoured

An awards presentation was held in St Helens Town Hall recently to recognise 51 Healthy Living volunteers responsible for supporting a number of different initiatives to tens of thousands of residents across the borough.

The event, which was hosted by St Helens Council’s Healthy Living Team, highlighted the impact of the volunteers who have promoted and supported a number of projects and classes designed to encourage members of the public to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle.

As a result of volunteers dedicating their time and enthusiasm, last year the Healthy Living Team managed to:

· Attract over 33,500 attendees to the Physical Activity classes that ran in conjunction with the Choices Lifestyle Referral Scheme which aims to enhance independence, wellbeing and quality of life of all people in St Helens.

· Deliver a six-week long ‘Get Yourself Going’ course for people with long-term conditions which benefitted 100 per cent of the participants.

· Offer support and encourage local mums who are breastfeeding, leading to 206 mums using ‘baby cafes’ across the borough.

· Further develop the Captain Tuck project, with young adults with additional needs who attend St Helens College designing health-related story books.

· Attract over 120 attendees to the weekly ‘Get Together’ sessions at Wesley Methodist Church in Vincent Street where residents can meet new people over a hot drink, and find out about all the exciting opportunities they can get involved in within the Healthy Living Team service.

· Support the delivery of 216 ‘Walking for Health’ walks for 1,600 residents

Praising the volunteers for all their hard work over the past year, Healthy Living Volunteer Coordinator Melanie Pilling said: “Over the years we’ve been able to support local people to connect to a number of services and projects which can significantly improve their health and wellbeing, but this would have never been possible without our local army of volunteers.

“Volunteers are the heart and soul of any community, and we’re so lucky to have such amazing volunteers on board here in St Helens who give up so much of their time for the benefit of others. I know they don’t do it for the praise, but it is important that our volunteers realise what valuable members of society they are, because projects like these that so many people rely on could simply not run as effectively without them.”

For more information on any of the initiatives above, or if you’re interested in becoming a Healthy Living volunteer, contact the team today by calling 0300 300 0103.