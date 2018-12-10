Yorkshire Building Society in St Helens asks for donations to help end youth homelessness

The Yorkshire Building Society in St Helens are asking people to make a donation to their Christmas fund-raising campaign to help end youth homelessness.



The Society has launched a hard-hitting Christmas appeal as part of itss charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness (EYH).

People can donate at the St Helens branch, on Church Street or by simply texting NEED18 £5 to 70070. Colleagues in the branch are also selling Christmas decorations and raffling a special Christmas hamper.

According to latest figures, 110 young people in St Helens received some homelessness support from their local authority in 2016/17.

Sasha Pauley, Charity Partnership Manager for Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Homelessness doesn’t discriminate and Christmas is the cruellest time to be shut out.

"With just a £5 donation you can make a difference and help a young person find a safe place to stay.

"We’re proud of our partnership with End Youth Homelessness and thanks to donations we have already received from people in St Helens and all over the UK we have been able to help 167 young people into their own rented homes.

“Being homeless can manifest in many forms and is often hidden. From sofa surfing between friends and acquaintances to riding buses all night to escape the harsh winter weather, it’s a miserable existence. It can drastically affect a young person’s mental health. By making a donation you will be giving the Christmas gift that could help to change a young person’s life.”

Through the course of the Society’s partnership with EYH it aims to raise £750,000.

Charlotte Milner, Senior Corporate Partnerships Officer for End Youth Homelessness, said: “The money that is raised by Yorkshire Building Society funds a bespoke Rent Deposit Scheme, home essentials grants and practical help for homeless young people. I would like to thank everyone who has supported us so far and would ask anyone who can to donate this Christmas and help give homeless young people a chance to build a successful future.”

More information can be found at www.ybs.co.uk/help-us-end-youth-homelessness.