Success of St Helens mental health awareness event

Dozens of people flocked to a St Helens church for an event to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.



St Helens Council organised the lunchtime curry, cuppa and get-together at Wesley Methodist Church.

Other news: Stepping out for fund-raising walk in St Helens



More than 50 people, including representatives from Get Together and SAMS Veterans as well as St Helens College students and CGL Integrated Recovery Service users, heard about the Five Ways to Wellbeing campaign to help improve and protect mental health.

The five elements of the campaign are:

Connect with others in a variety of ways, including attending groups, volunteering and finding time to talk with friends and family,

Give small acts of kindness through acts such as volunteering,

Keep learning in order to boost confidence,

Be active to feel and function better,

Take notice of thoughts and feelings and the world around in order to positively change the way someone feels about life and what matters to them as an individual.



St Helens Council’s cabinet member for better health and cultural development, Coun Gill Neal, said: “The purpose of this event was to bring people together over a cup of tea, which some say solves everything, and something to eat to promote the ‘Connect’ side of the Five Ways to Wellbeing campaign.



“Talking about how we feel is the first step to improving our mental wellbeing and helps reduce the stigma attached – so I’m delighted to hear that this get together was so well attended and got people looking at ways in which they can improve their mental health.

“Following these five simple steps can dramatically decrease stress and anxiety levels and help people develop a real sense of purpose from the opportunities available to them; whether it’s talking and listening to someone with a problem, helping and working with others, learning something new, or becoming more active.”

Every Tuesday between 1pm and 3pm, Healthy Living hosts a Get Together session in the church on Vincent Street where members of the public can enjoy tea and a talk and hear about all the exciting opportunities they can get involved in.

For more information, call the Healthy Living Team on 0300 300 0103.

Mental health and wellbeing support is available across St Helens. For more information, visit www.timetotalksthelens.co.uk