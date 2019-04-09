St Helens woman urges residents to join Race for Life

A giant Race for Life wall which pays tribute to a St Helen’s woman has gone up at Sutton Leisure Centre to encourage people to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life



Veronica Hyland, a cancer survivor will feature on the giant Race for Life wall to encourage people in the town to sign up for this year’s Haydock Park Race for Life 5k/10k events on July 14th.

The Race for Life Wall

Veronica’s personal story and motivation behind her participation in Race for Life will be displayed on a giant back sign at the leisure centre – like the signs worn by participants on their backs and a key element of both the events and this year’s campaign.

The wall is designed to mirror the hugely emotional reflection area set up on event day, where participants come together to remember loved ones lost to cancer, celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived or support those going through treatment. Veronica will also feature in a social media campaign with posts on the Cancer Research UK’s North West Events Twitter account (@CRUKEventsNW).

When asked what Race for Life events mean to her, Veronica explained: “ I Race for Life for the opportunity and privilege to seize each new day, ever hopeful that my cancer will not return. I did my first Race for Life in 2002 when my mother-in-law had just died from lung cancer. I did my next event in 2009 with my two nieces when their father had passed away from bowel cancer and I’d just finished my own breast cancer treatment. I also did the very first Shine with my elder son in Manchester in 2010, and after this I decided to volunteer rather than participate. My first volunteer event was at Tatton Park in 2010, and I’ve been volunteering at about half a dozen events every year since then. I love the feeling of hope and seeing families and groups of friends and colleagues working together for a cause close to their hearts.”

To those who have not yet signed up, she urges them to do so, adding: “Just do it. Sign up. You won’t regret it. You will come away feeling refreshed and full of hope and joy.

Sarah Hunter, Cancer Research UK’s Haydock Event Manager, said: “We’re very grateful to Veronica for her support with this campaign. By following Veronica’s lead and joining the Race for Life at Haydock Park, people can make a real difference in the fight against cancer.”

“Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

Sarah continued: “We encourage our participants to help raise money in whatever way they like – there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone – women, men and children – to join the Race for Life.

To join Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.