St Helens residents invited to share their views at NHS Trust forum

Members of the public are invited to share their views and have a say on local community and mental health services at North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Service User and Carer Forum on Wednesday, January 16.

The event takes place at The Mansion House, Victoria Park, City Road, St Helens, WA10 2UE.



The forum is a chance for people with an interest in shaping health services in St Helens to get involved and hear about developments in the services the Trust delivers.



It will take place from 1pm to 3.30pm, with a complimentary buffet lunch served from 12.30pm.



Those who attend will be able to put their questions to the Trust’s senior leadership team during the regular ‘Take it to the Top’ open question and answer session.



Dennis Dewar, North West Boroughs Healthcare’s Engagement and Experience Coordinator said: “We strongly encourage anyone with an interest in hearing more about community and mental health services in their area and having a say on how services are delivered to come along to our interactive and engaging Service User and Carer Forum.”



“Our Trust is committed to involving services users and carers as much as possible in the design and delivery of our services. The forum provides a unique opportunity for people to share their views and help shape our services in a friendly and informal environment.”



To find out more about the St Helens Service User and Carer Forum, contact Dennis Dewar at dennis.dewar@nwbh.nhs.uk or on 01925 664850.