St Helens parents urged to get free flu protection

Parents of young children in St Helens are being urged to make the most of a FREE nasal spray to protect their young ones and family from flu this winter.



The nasal flu vaccination – a single spray squirted up each nostril – is available to two and three year-olds via their GP, while primary school children in reception through to year 5 will also be offered the free flu nasal spray at school.

This quick, pain-free method is considered to be more effective for children than the flu jab, as the nasal spray is absorbed more quickly; a big advantage when it comes to protecting young children - known as ‘super spreaders’ - from this unpleasant seasonal illness which can potentially lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, bronchitis or ear infections.

Dr Mike Ejuoneastse, NHS St Helens CCG Lead GP, said: “It’s really important that your child is protected against flu. Children are vulnerable to flu; they suffer all the same unpleasant symptoms as adults, so it can be really quite nasty for them.

“Small children are what we call super-spreaders of flu. If they catch it, they pass it on very easily to all other family members – that’s brothers and sisters, grandparents, everyone. By protecting your young children, you’re also protecting the rest of your family. Please book your child in now if you’ve not already done so.”

Sue Forster, Director of Public Health at St Helens Council, added: "Flu is a particularly nasty illness.

“That’s why we’re reaching out to parents and carers to encourage them to book their child in for their vaccination to ensure they stay healthy and well this winter."

Contact your GP to book the FREE flu nasal spray for your two and three year olds.

For more information, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/child-flu-vaccine/