St Helens Hospital's gardens named as best in region

St Helens Hospital's gardens have been named as the best in the North West.



The award was handed out at the prestigious North West in Bloom awards.

Staff work tirelessly to keep the hospital's gardens in bloom

Read more: Man slashed with 'cut-throat razor' in attack in St Helens



Both St Helens and Whiston hospitals were highly commended for the horticultural and imaginative designs of the grounds, their cleanliness and sustainable development, and also the community involvement at both sites.

It is the eighth time St Helens Hospital has been named amongst the best in the region, the sixth year for Whiston Hospital.

The judges of the award paid tribute to the Trust, its partners David J Platt Landscape Ltd. and the numerous local businesses who generously sponsor the gardens, for the high level of commitment and attention paid to the hospital’s environments whilst enhancing the patient experience.

Hospital chief executive Ann Marr said: “I am delighted that St Helens Hospital has been recognised as the Best in the North West, and that both hospitals were highly commended for the grounds.

"The Trust is proud to provide hospital environments that are welcoming and calming, and our patients, visitors and staff regularly tell me how much they appreciate and enjoy the gardens.

"I would like to extend a huge thank you to all the local businesses who sponsor us and provide the wonderful plants and flowers and to David Platt and his team who year on year provide the most beautiful surroundings for our patients and staff.”