St Helens homeless centre receives cash boost

Medicash has provided a cash donation to St Helens Homeless day centre, Hope House, to help cover the everyday running costs of this vital resource centre.

Hope House, located in St Helens town centre, provides breakfasts, personal care services, support and signposting to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness as well as those seeking treatment for drug and alcohol misuse.

Since 2005 Hope House has progressed from a soup kitchen to an advice and support centre, actively breaking down the barriers for vulnerable people and supporting them to make positive life choices.

Medicash has donated £22,500 to Hope House over the next three years to ensure that their service can continue to run, taking into consideration the essential costs they face including gas, electricity and water.

Hope House Manager, Sarah Barton said: "The donation from Medicash is essential to keep Hope House running and providing our services.

"The funding will enable us to continue serving hot breakfasts, providing showers and clothes washing facilities, as well as keeping our internet café running so that our users have access to online services like job searches, benefits applications and support in searching for stable accommodation."

Medicash Finance Manager, Paul Ambrose said: "The Medicash Charitable Trust is pleased to support such a worthy and vital service in the local community and is looking forward to helping the charity continue with the excellent work that it provides to the homeless in and around the St Helens area."

In 2017 Hope House helped 281 people and their service will continue to help those in need to become fully integrated into the local community.

The Medicash Charitable Trust has donated over £1m to health-related charities over the last 10 years, and recently announced a further £720,000 was being made available to support health and wellbeing projects.