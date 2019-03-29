St Helens care home praised by health watchdog

A Rainhill residential home has been praised by the health and social care watchdog for its outstanding leadership

Describing their visit to Sherdley Court on Rainhill Road, the CQC (Care Quality Commission) inspector said that leadership demonstrated "a high level of experience and capability to deliver excellent care", that they "promoted a culture that was extremely person-centred" and that they "inspired confidence and passion in the staff team".

Sherdley Court also retained its 'good' rating for all other criteria, including caring and keeping residents safe.

During an unannounced inspection in December 2018, inspectors spoke with three people living at the service and two family members. They also conversed with the registered manager and four care staff.

Residents quoted in the CQC report, which has just been published, made comments including: "I used to live at home but I wasn't safe. Since living here I feel really safe" and " I still get to go out and do things; the staff come with me".

The 17-page report, which can be read in full on the CQC website, went on to say: "Everyone we spoke with told us Sherdley Court was a homely place to live and staff were always kind and caring towards them. Throughout the inspection the registered manager, management team and staff were seen to be warm and affectionate towards people and often displayed physical contact that was appropriate and accepted by people.

"People were treated with kindness, compassion and respect. They were encouraged to be as independent as possible and supported to do so by staff."

Registered manager Hayley Rowson de Vares, a former teacher and lecturer in Art and Design, has worked with Making Space since 1989 and as manager of Sherdley Court for 14 years.

She said: "Providing excellent care begins and ends with having a committed and enthusiastic staff team,with the right values and attitudes. I am 100 percent confident that every day, everyone who works at Sherdley Court treats the people they support as they would expect their own loved ones or themselves to be cared for in the event that they required residential care.

"Staff are always enthusiastic about embracing new ideas in order to develop Sherdley Court into the best home it can possibly be.

"Much time, care and attention is given to getting to know each person as an individual and to making sure we have all the information required meet their needs in a person centred way. This may include chatting to the individual and their family about jobs and hobbies that they may have enjoyed previously, about their family and friends and about their spiritual beliefs and needs”.

Recruiting staff who live locally is key, says Hayley, because "it is their local knowledge that enables the people who live at Sherdley Court to engage with and remain connected to the local community.

"We know what we are doing is working, as residents and their families are always giving us excellent feedback and we have been told we are on track to receive an outstanding rating next time we are inspected in 2022."

Sherdley Court is a 25-bed home for people living with mental health conditions and / or dementia. It is operated by the national health and social care charity Making Space, which has its headquarters in Warrington.

It was last inspected in April 2016, when a 'good' rating was awarded overall.