Shared Care Record system rolled out across St Helens

GPs in St Helens will be able to share patient data more effectively following the roll-out of an integrated record system.

The St Helens Shared Care Record is a new confidential computer record that will allow health and social care professionals to access the most up to date information about patients.

Currently, medical professionals keep separate patient records, which means important information is not always communicated between health and social care services as well as it should.

In St Helens, GPs, hospitals, community, mental health and social care services have been working together to improve this and have launched the St Helens Shared Care Record – a computer system where all the separate health and care records are shared together in one place.

The Shared Care Record went live across the borough last week with GP practices that have signed a data sharing agreement.

Now, health and social care workers will be able to see a full record containing all the relevant information such as details of your GP appointments, medication prescribed, diagnoses and tests results, allergies and the treatments and care you receive.

St Helens CCG says this will enable professionals to make the best clinical and care decision.

Professor Sarah O’Brien, St Helens Council’s strategic director for people’s services and clinical accountable officer for St Helens CCG, said: “I am really proud of this piece of work which has seen all partner organisations in St Helens working together to establish a shared care record system.

“I can’t begin to emphasise how much of a benefit this will be to everyone who works in health and social care and improve the experience of people that they care for.”

The Shared Care Record is part of St Helens Cares, a new integrated care system, which aims to create a sustainable health, wellbeing and social care system in an effort to meet rising demand.

The award-winning scheme, which is being led by St Helens Council, is expected to save £80 million by 2020.

Coun Jeanette Banks, cabinet member for better health and community voice, said: “We believe our award-winning St Helens Cares initiative is transforming lives in St Helens, and the roll out of the Shared Care Record will fully support this claim – helping hospitals, GP surgeries, community, mental health and social care services to communicate better to meet the needs and requirements of patients right across the borough.”

All patient information is stored using secure technology and covered by strict confidentiality guidelines and the Data Protection Act 2018.

The only people directly involved in your care will be able to see record. Patients can choose to not have their record shared with anyone outside your GP surgery.

To find out about how to opt out call 01744 646868 or email SharedCareRecord.Admin@sthk.nhs.uk