Scar prevention cream produced in St Helens lands major high street deal with Boots

A revolutionary skincare range made in St Helens, which harnesses the healing power of green tea to reduce scarring, has clinched a major deal with Boots the chemist.

The contract with the high street retail giant comes three years after Science of Skin (SOS) was founded by two medics on a mission to help heal the world’s wounds.

It’s an exciting breakthrough for the expanding brand, produced at specialist beauty manufacturers Surefil in Parr, St Helens and headed up by CEO Emma Blackman

The flagship Solution for Scars cream was formulated to help reduce scarring caused by everything from chicken pox and acne to injury, surgery and even burns.

The secret behind the company’s success is an active ingredient derived from green tea, which has been clinically proven to help reduce the redness and thickness of scars.

It was developed by SOS founders, Dr Ardeshir Bayat, a skin biologist at the University of Manchester and leading cosmetic surgeon, Douglas McGeorge MBE of Chester. The pair met while working together as plastic surgeons and discovered a mutual passion for scientific investigation to improve wound healing.

International distribution deals are also growing with SOS products now also being supplied by specialist outlets in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

It’s part of an overall strategy to grow the business and work is under way to bring more retail and international distributors on board in the USA, Europe, Asia, Middle East, and Australia.

Products will initially be stocked at 28 of Boots stores in Ireland. It means Science of Skin products, previously only available on-line in the UK outside of Fenwicks of London, will now reach more customers direct.

On-line sales are also growing after SOS started wholesaling to Amazon as well as its own website and selected on-line beauty retailers.

“We’re delighted to be launching with Boots,” said Emma. It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work by everyone in the team.

“It’s been wonderful to watch the brand grow over the last three years, to see it go from a product fresh out of development to at this point now where we are beginning to build a reputation as a high street name.

“Our on-line and international sales are also growing. It really feels like we are at the cusp of something exciting. It is making a difference to people with a product that actually works.”

SOS co-founder and Medical Director, Mr McGeorge MBE, practises at the Grosvenor Nuffield in Chester and the Spire Cheshire Hospital, south of Warrington. He is an award-winning plastic surgeon and one of the leading surgeons in the UK; with a wealth of surgical experience in the NHS and in the private sector.

He said: “Scarring is one of the final frontiers to optimising results following surgery.

“The quality of scar is often the difference between a good result and an unhappy patient, yet, until recently there was little surgeons could use, to make that difference. Solution for Scars is a breakthrough product that actually alters the inflammatory response to injury, often so detrimental to perfect healing.”

Solution for Scars is available online by visiting www.scienceofskin.com/solutionforscars and is priced at £18.99 for 30ml.