Price increase for users of St Helens Careline service

A vital service that supports vulnerable people in their homes has seen a minor increase in its fees.



St Helens Council’s Careline is a 24-hour monitoring and response service that enables vulnerable people to maintain independence and security within their own homes.

The service is available to anyone who feels at risk in their own homes because of age, disability, isolation, illness or vulnerability.

As part of the service, an alarm is fitted in the residents’ homes that is connected to a 24/7 control centre.

When the alarm is activated it dials out to the control centre, where staff take the relevant steps to deal with the emergency.

At present, the service costs £4.74 per week.

A delegated decision has been taken by a council officer to increase the service by 2.5%, which equates to £4.86 a week. The rise equates to around £6.24 for the year.

Fees and charges for the service are reviewed annually in order for the council to comply with its financial procedure rules.

Thousands of people across St Helens currently use the service. The council has acknowledged the increase may reduce the take-up of services.

The increase will take effect from April 1.

