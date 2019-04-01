NHS Trust donates enough food for 1,000 meals to food banks

An NHS provider has partnered with the Trussell Trust charity to organise a huge food bank donation to mark Nutrition and Hydration Week, which took place between 11 and 17 March 2019.



Staff from North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust rallied together to collectively donate enough food for an estimated 1,119 meals, at a total weight of 470kg, to local food banks in Halton, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, Warrington and Wigan.

During Nutrition and Hydration Week, donation points were open in buildings across the Trust’s footprint for staff and visitors to donate items of non-perishable food. At the end of the week, all items were collected by local food banks to be sorted into emergency meal parcels by volunteers.

Simon Barber, Chief Executive at North West Boroughs Healthcare, said: “We wanted to do something different to mark Nutrition and Hydration Week this year, so we decided to organise a Trust-wide food bank donation to give back to our local communities.”

“I am very proud of the generosity of our staff and I was delighted to hear we collectively donated over 1,000 meal parcels across our Trust, which will now go to people in our local communities who really need them.”

Dan O’Brien, Area Manager for the North West at the Trussell Trust said: “North West Boroughs Healthcare does fantastic work. We’re so glad food banks in our network could benefit from the collection organised by the Trust to help support people in distress, facing emergencies.

“Of course none of this would be possible without the support of our volunteers and donors. We’re continually blown away by people’s support to provide emergency help, and ultimately work towards a future without hunger and poverty. This kind of generosity shows that as a nation we believe in justice and compassion to change society for the better.”

To find details of your nearest food bank, visit www.trusselltrust.org