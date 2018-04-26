Library performance celebrates 70 years of NHS

The NHS' 70th birthday is being celebrated in St Helens with an unusual drama performance in libraries.



Mikron Theatre Company is putting on Get Well Soon, which celebrates the health service's achievement but also looks to the demands and pressures it faces in the 21st century.

Pulling no punches, the performance is centred on the fictional St Monica’s Hospital which faces bugs, bed-blockers and a battle to save A&E, with music and laughter along the way.

Mikron Theatre Company annually commissions two scripts with original music to take on tour, by road and narrowboat. Their work is rooted in social history and contemporary movements, with the specific aim of increasing audiences’ awareness of important events, their context, their relevance to contemporary issues, opening debate and inviting curiosity.

This performance is particularly pertinent to St Helens as the idea for an original performance on the NHS was suggested by an audience member at a previous Mikron Theatre Company event in the town's libraries.

The group loved the idea so much they decided to produce it, and Get Well Soon was created.

Get Well Soon can be seen at 1pm on Saturday April 28 at Parr Library. Tickets are £6, £5 for St Helens library card holders and £3 for concessions and can be booked online at www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk or purchased from any library in St Helens.

The event is being brought to St Helens through Cultural Hubs, the nationally-renowned arts-in-libraries programme which St Helens Council's library service delivers.