HeartBeat campaign sees defibrillator installed outside St Helens pub

Another life-saving defibrillator has been installed at the Griffin Inn in Eccleston, as part of Councillor Michael Haw's ‘HeartBeat’ campaign.



The aim of the campaign is to increase the provision of defibrillator devices across the local area.

The defibrillator and secure cabinet were paid for entirely through donations made by local charity the Isabella Rose Foundation and Knauf Insultation.

It is sited by the main entrance to the building which can be accessed by the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week in case of an emergency.

Staff members, user groups, pub regulars and local residents will also be trained in how to use the device by the North-West Ambulance Service (NWAS) – so there will always be someone on duty who is able to use the defibrillator.

David Pope from the Isabella Rose Foundation said:

“It is a great pleasure that we can be involved in this community project. The fact that its located outside the Griffin Inn which is the base for our running club is extra special”.

Lisa Flaherty, Regional HR Director at Knuaf Insulation, said: “I had seen Michael's campaign on social media and as a business we are always keen to support our local communities.

"We had a defibrillator available after going through an upgrade so I contacted Michael to see if he could make use of it.

"I am delighted to see all different parts of the community coming together to make something so worthwhile happen”.

As part of the ‘HeartBeat’ campaign, defibrillators have also been installed at various other locations across Eccleston, Eccleston Park and surrounding areas, with plans in place to install defibrillators at further key locations in the future.

Councillor Haw, who has been actively campaigning for defibrillators to be installed across the local area since the death of his cousin Chris Haw - who died aged 25 of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) said: “The support received from the local community has been amazing, and I would like to say a huge thank you to both David and Lisa for their extremely kind donations.

"The public access defibrillator will serve as an important safety asset for Eccleston, as medical help is not always on hand in an emergency, so having quick access to a defibrillator can make all the difference”.

If anybody would like to donate towards the purchase of a defibrillator device as part of the ‘HeartBeat’ campaign, contact Councillor Haw on either - cllrmhaw@sthelens.gov.uk or 07837 759 432.

The other defibrillators are located at:

The Tunza Pride Charity Centre on Boundary Road;

One Stop Store on Walmesley Road in conjunction with local community football club, Bleak Hill Rovers FC;

Eccleston Mere Primary School;

Eccleston Park Tennis Club;

Planet Kids Day Nursery;

Lester Drive Centre;

The Gerard Arms Public House.