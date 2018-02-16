Fish cakes recalled over fears they contain pieces of metal

A major frozen food producer is recalling packets of fish cakes over fears they could contain pieces of metal and plastic.

The Food Standards Agency has issued the safety recall warning for packets of Young's Chip Shop Fish Cakes 6 pack.

The agency is warning anyone who believes they have an affected packet of fish cakes to return them to the shop for a full refund.

They should not be consumed.

A spokesman for the FSA said in a statement: "Young’s is recalling its Chip Shop Fish Cakes 6 pack due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic and metal in some packs.

"The presence of plastic and metal makes this product unsafe to eat and presents a safety risk.

"The affected product is sold in some Farmfoods and Heron Foods stores.

"If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

Product details

Product: Chip shop fish cakes 6 pack (frozen)

Pack size: 300g

'Best before' end date & batch number:

January 2019: AAL 7209K & AAL 7209L

February 2019: AAK 7222J & AAL 7222K

No other young’s products are known to be affected