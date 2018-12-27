Festive fun with the Family Nurse Partnership in St Helens

Father Christmas joined children and their families and the Family Nurse Partnership team in St Helens to celebrate Christmas with an activity packed party.



Hosted by the Family Nurse Partnership team at North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, the event was held at Parr Children’s Centre and included lots of Christmas themed activities for the children and families to enjoy.



The children were able to get messy making Christmas cards, reindeer food and Christmas decorations. There was even an opportunity for the families to visit Father Christmas in his grotto and receive a gift.



Feedback about the party was very positive. One father said: “It was great to visit Father Christmas for the first time with my son. It was also good to make the Christmas decorations with him as this is something we can keep as a memory for the rest of our lives.”



The Family Nurse Partnership is a maternal and early years public health programme. Using a psycho-educational approach it provides on-going, intensive support to young, first time mothers and their babies.



One young mum said: “Without the Family Nurse Partnership, I wouldn’t be the mum I am today. Thank you so much for all you have done for my family.”



Following the party the Family Nurse Partnership team where joined by other professionals to share the success stories and statistics of 2018.



They would like to thank all the families involved in the programme over the last year for their dedication and hard work with the nurses.



For more information about the Family Nurse Partnership, call the team on 01744 624311 or visit www.nwbh.nhs.uk/family-nurse-partnership-st-helens