CCG repayment of £4m to St Helens Council deferred for one year

Repayment of a £4 million loan awarded to the borough’s Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) by St Helens Council has been deferred by one year.



The council’s cabinet had approved the one-off financial contribution to St Helens CCG in October 2016.

Repayment was agreed to be made over a five-year period, along with interest, to commence in 2018-2019.

However, during the current financial year, the CCG requested that it could defer the payments until 2019-20.

This was agreed by the cabinet at its meeting on March 6.

The item was heard behind closed doors but minutes from the meeting said the decision would help to “maintain stability in the local health economy”.

“Although the financial position for the local health economy was improving, there was still a significant financial challenge and the CCG had requested that the repayment period be deferred by one financial year in order for the CCG to meet their financial targets for 2018-2019,” the minutes say.

According to its latest board papers, the CCG reported a year-to-date deficit of £3.8 million at the end of month 10 (January).

Currently, the CCG has £13.7 million of cumulative accrued deficit, which has been carried over from previous financial years.

For 2018-19 the CCG’s governing body planned for a break-even plan so that the cumulative deficit does not increase any further.

Iain Stoddart, the CCG’s chief finance officer, said a range of “mitigations” were put in place during the current financial year to ensure the CCG met its financial targets, including a request to defer payment of the £4 million loan.

Mr Stoddart said: “In recognising the financial challenges during the course of 2018-19, the CCG’s governing body agreed a series of mitigations to ensure it would deliver to its financial control total.

“This was just one element in a range of mitigations.”

