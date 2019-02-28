Campaign aims to get St Helens residents up and active

A campaign aimed at tackling physical inactivity in St Helens is due to launch later this year



The campaign will commence from April and will focus on promoting four activities: cycling, swimming, walking and running.

According to St Helens Council, these activities have been chosen as people of all ages and abilities can participate in them with little to no money required.

St Helens has “significantly fewer” residents defined as physically active compared with the North West and national average, the council said.

The council revealed that 71 per cent of adults in St Helens have excess weight.

In addition, 38 per cent of year 6 children and 27 per cent reception year children are overweight or obese.

Just 58 per cent meet the recommended activity levels, 150 minutes of moderate activity a week, while 26 per cent do less than 30 minutes per week.

For children, 70 per cent do less than 30 minutes’ moderate physical activity per day, half the recommended amount.

“Physical activity has many benefits including heart health, weight management, bone health as well as mental health and wellbeing,” a council notice said.

“Moreover, cycling, walking and running can be done in green space, which supports mental health and wellbeing but also supports the Liverpool City Regions’ Year of the Environment 2019 campaign.

“St Helens has the highest proportion of the population with nearby access to woodland in the North West of England.”

The campaign is being funded primarily by Renova, a joint venture public-private partnership between Fulcrum, the Department of Health and the NHS in St Helens, Knowsley, Warrington and Halton.

However, a contribution by Public Health will allow for further activities to be held in Four Acre, Thatto Heath and Parr, three areas most in need.

The funding will also support the proposed Summer Community Games events taking place in Thatto Heath, Four Acre and Parr.

Additional events will be funded by Public Health throughout the year such as the Santa Dash, a cycling event and the launch event of the campaign.

