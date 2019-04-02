Bid to prevent St Helens residents developing type two diabetes

St Helens residents are being encouraged to eat healthily and be more active to reduce their risk of type two diabetes.



During Diabetes Prevention Week, which started yesterday, St Helens Council and NHS St Helens Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) want to raise awareness of the condition.

It is estimated that just over 17,000 people in St Helens are at risk of developing type two diabetes, which can lead to other serious conditions such as strokes, heart disease, limb amputation and even death.

There are also thought to be almost 2,500 people with undiagnosed diabetes in St Helens.

To help tackle the issue, 648 people in St Helens have been referred since July to the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme, which sees people at risk given help to lose weight, with 316 going on to attend an initial assessment.



A lack of exercise, poor diet and being overweight are all risk factors for developing the disease. The programme is designed to stop or delay onset through interventions, including education on lifestyle choices, advice on how to reduce weight through healthier eating and bespoke physical activity programmes.

Roy Court, 52, who took part in the programme, said: “Both my mum and my nan had type two and I don’t want it. Once I was told I was on the verge of being diabetic I went from 17 stone to about 15-and-a-half stone.

“Being on this programme has led to a whole family change. Jumpers I used to wear are now too big and I’ve had to buy a belt notcher to put extra holes in my belts, while my daughter has gone from a size 14 to a size 12.”

Sarah O’Brien, the council’s strategic director of people’s service and clinical accountable officer for the CCG, said: “Around nine out of ten people with diabetes have type two which is closely linked to obesity and there is strong evidence that in many it is preventable.



“Programmes like the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme are vital when it comes to sharing the information and knowledge needed to support those at risk of developing type two diabetes to help them live a healthy lifestyle, and it’s encouraging to hear that it’s transforming the lives of so many people in the borough.”



Prof Jonathan Valabhji, national clinical director of diabetes and obesity, said: “Around two-thirds of adults and one-third of children nationally are now overweight or obese, driving higher and higher rates of type two diabetes that we are now focusing huge efforts to address, as outlined in the NHS Long Term Plan.

“I’m delighted that our work so far in this area has been producing really positive results. This weight loss and glucose reduction is promising – we hope to help many more of those who are at risk of type two diabetes to not get it in the first place.”

Often the best way of diagnosing type two diabetes is through routine screening. If you are aged 40 to 74 and think you are at risk of developing type two diabetes, you can check online at riskscore.diabetes.org.uk or make an appointment at your general practice.



Call 01744 646246 to book onto a free diabetes education session, make sure you attend annual check-ups with your GP and access specialist diabetes support by calling 01744 646200 or emailing lesley.mitchell2@sthk.nhs.uk.

For free lifestyle advice or to access activity sessions, such as healthy walks or group exercise, call the healthy living team on 0300 300 0103.