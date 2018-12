St Helens Council is looking to trace the family and friends of a recently deceased resident as funeral preparations get under way.



The local authority is arranging the funeral of Elizabeth Sadler who passed away at Eccleston Court Care Home on Sunday, December 23, aged 90.



Prior to moving to Eccleston Court, Elizabeth’s previous address was Derby Drive, Rainford.



If you knew Elizabeth, please contact Claire Almond at St Helens Council by calling 01744 676330.