£5k cash boost to help get St Helens residents more active

Jamie Leason (third on right) from Fields in Trust visited St Helens to present the council with a cheque for 5,000 which will be used to deliver sports activities in Sutton Park. Also pictured: local ward councillors Jimmy and Pat Jackson; St Helens Council's portfolio holder for parks and open spaces, Coun Lynn Clarke (second on left); St Helens Council's portfolio holder for leisure services, Coun Anthony Burns (fourth on left); and St Helens Council Sports Development staff, Gemma Harkness (second on right) and Terry Bates (end right).
St Helens Council's Sports Development Team has been awarded £5,000 from the London Marathon Charitable Trust, as part of their Active Spaces programme.


Delivered in partnership with Fields in Trust, this project will protect outdoor recreational land at Sutton Park and inspire local communities to get active and take part in sport and exercise on the safeguarded site.

Gemma Harkness from Sports Development, who will lead the project, said: "We are delighted to have secured this investment. It means we can deliver new activities to support our aim of increasing the number of local people enjoying getting active.”

Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Based and Focused Services, said: "This programme will encourage new groups of users to enjoy their local green spaces.

“The associated activity on site can help catalyse a local community to use their recreational space and get active."

A variety of activities will be delivered between April and September and will include family sessions, outdoor fitness, walking and Couch to 5k programmes.

For more information on the activities that will take place in Sutton Park, contact Gemma Harkness by emailing gemmaharkness@sthelens.gov.uk - or call 01744 675403.