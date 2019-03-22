£5k cash boost to help get St Helens residents more active

St Helens Council's Sports Development Team has been awarded £5,000 from the London Marathon Charitable Trust, as part of their Active Spaces programme.



Delivered in partnership with Fields in Trust, this project will protect outdoor recreational land at Sutton Park and inspire local communities to get active and take part in sport and exercise on the safeguarded site.

Gemma Harkness from Sports Development, who will lead the project, said: "We are delighted to have secured this investment. It means we can deliver new activities to support our aim of increasing the number of local people enjoying getting active.”

Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Based and Focused Services, said: "This programme will encourage new groups of users to enjoy their local green spaces.

“The associated activity on site can help catalyse a local community to use their recreational space and get active."

A variety of activities will be delivered between April and September and will include family sessions, outdoor fitness, walking and Couch to 5k programmes.

For more information on the activities that will take place in Sutton Park, contact Gemma Harkness by emailing gemmaharkness@sthelens.gov.uk - or call 01744 675403.