Health chiefs winter warning

NHS chiefs in St Helens are urging residents to take steps to ensure they’re prepared for winter illnesses.

They say such an approach could mean people fighting off symptoms sooners rather than waiting for unnecessary GP or hospital appointments.

That’s the message from NHS St Helens’ Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) who are reminding the residents to know the right places to get the best advice and treatment for healthcare needs.

Professor Sarah O’Brien, Clinical Accountable Officer at the CCG, said: “Whilst the role of the NHS is to work on tackling these key issues, it is also important for us to hear our communities ideas and questions about how we can all work together to help ease pressures during the winter months.”